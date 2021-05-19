© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
Photo: Benoit Dare
Photo: Benoit Dare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact.

The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month. It is not a done deal yet, however; it still needs the approval of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

In addition to sports betting, the tribe would be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos. The state would receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.

