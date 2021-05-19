© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DCF Launches COVID-19 Relief Program For Housing And Utility Assistance

By WMFE Staff
Published May 19, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: M.T.
Photo: M.T.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is looking to distribute $800 million dollars in federal aid to help low-income renters pay past-due rent and utility bills. DCF announced this week that it is accepting applications for an emergency program called “Our Florida.” The agency’s director calls the program a “safety net” to help families experiencing loss of income or employment due to the coronavirus pandemic. To qualify for assistance, applicants must meet certain income thresholds. More information can be found online at ourflorida.com.

