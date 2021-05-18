Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 2,805 New Coronavirus Cases, 94 Additional Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿Florida reported 2805 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,296,785 cases.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload so far this week is 3125 new cases a day.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;That’s a 17 percent decrease from last week’s average caseload and a 55 percent decrease from the average daily numbers two weeks ago.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;The state also added 94 deaths, for a death toll of 36,227 residents. More than 93,300 people have been hospitalized with the virus.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Some 9,671,213 have been vaccinated so far in Florida using the Pfizer, Moderna or J&amp;amp;J vaccine.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 2,805 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,296,785 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload so far this week is 3,125 new cases a day. That’s a 17 percent decrease from last week’s average caseload and a 55 percent decrease from the average daily numbers two weeks ago.

The state also added 94 deaths, for a death toll of 36,227 residents. More than 93,300 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Some 9,671,213 have been vaccinated so far in Florida using the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccine.



Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

LGBT Center Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination, HIV And STI Testing Event On Friday

Orange County residents can get a COVID-19 shot and get tested for HIV and other STIs at the LGBT Center in Orlando on Friday. Read more here.

Fishkind Economic Conversations: New Deal On Gambling Could Rake In Billions For Florida

Florida lawmakers kicked off a special session yesterday to consider an overhaul of the state’s gambling industry, and a 30 year compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Read more here.

Cyclone Hits India on Deadliest Day of the Pandemic

At least 16 people have been killed by cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit India’s west coast in decades. Among those evacuated to higher ground were COVID-19 patients. Read more here.