Orlando Police Department Leaders, Officers Participate in Active Bystander Training

The Orlando Police Department is participating in peer intervention training in an effort to foster a culture that prevents harm.





OPD was one of 100 law enforcement agencies nationwide selected to participate in the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, or ABLE, Project.

The training provides departments with tools to prevent officer misconduct, reduce mistakes made on the force, and promote mental health wellness.

Sgt. Chet Culley says the de-escalation and peer intervention training is offered to chiefs, deputy chiefs, and captains first.

“So, it’s encouraging officers to be there for one another not just on the calls, but between the calls, after work, after the shift is over. We do a phenomenal job of intervention for you the public, we don’t always do it as well for one another and that's a big component to what this bystandership program is about."

OPD Chief Orlando Rolón says one of the biggest takeaways already is that there’s still room for improvement when it comes to intervention.

"We all regardless of rank, have a duty to do something when we see one of our fellow officers not having one of their best days. What’s important here is to prevent an officer from ever, ever doing something contrary to the oath that we took.”

Every officer will complete the eight-hour training before the end of the year.

The program is offered through Georgetown University.