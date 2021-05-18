© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FedEx is Looking to Hire Some 500 Package Handlers in Orlando This Season

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT
Photo: Victoria Kubiaki
Photo: Victoria Kubiaki

FedEx Ground is looking to hire 500 part-time workers in the Orlando area to meet a growing need for at-home deliveries during the pandemic. 

The FedEx Ground team in Orlando is looking to fill some 500 part-time jobs for package handlers who load and unload packages at the 3000 Directors Row facility. 

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “the company is excited to provide an economic boost and opportunities for potential employees in the Orlando market.”

The positions offer wages of up to $16 dollars an hour with day, night, and weekend shifts available. 

FedEx says many of these part-time positions could become full-time positions as the company continues to expand its e-commerce services including 7 day delivery in the area. 

Anyone 18 years of age and older can apply. There are no minimum education requirements for these positions. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
