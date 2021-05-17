© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 1,976 New Coronavirus Cases, 58 Additional Deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
Photo: Nick Fewings
Photo: Nick Fewings

Florida reported 1,976 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,293,980 cases. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload is 3,171 new cases a day. That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload and a 35 percent decrease from the average daily case numbers two weeks ago.

More than 93,100 residents have been hospitalized, and with the addition of 58 COVID-related deaths today, 36,133 residents have died. 

Some 9,608,397 Floridians have gotten the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC says anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a face mask in public or private, except in medical settings or on mass transportation like planes.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Orange County Residents Have Less Than Two Weeks Left To Get Vaccinated At The Valencia College West Site

The vaccination site closes permanently on May 25. Read more here.
Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Offers First Doses Of The Pfizer Shot To 12- To 15-Year-Olds All This Week

The FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in children as young as twelve last week. Readmore here.
Exploria Stadium In Orlando Will Open At Full Capacity In June

The first game at full capacity will be between the Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC. Read more here.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details