Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 17, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Heather Mount
Photo: Heather Mount

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county.

It's one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year prohibits local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws.

Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida.

The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that's been divisive in the county outside Portland.

guns, gun violence, mass shooting, violence, second amendment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
