Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Offers First Doses of the Pfizer Shot to 12- to 15-Year-Olds All This Week

The FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in children as young as twelve last week.





12- to 15-year-olds can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center drive thru vaccination site all this week.

Appointments are required and can be made at patientportalfl.com.

A parent or guardian must complete required paperwork including consent forms and stay on site throughout the child’s inoculation.

Families must make appointments for the child’s next dose in the two-dose sequence at another vaccination site in the area.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site will close this week to make room for a full schedule of conferences and other events.

