Orange County Convention Center Looking to Hire 150 Part-Time Workers Ahead of Busy Summer Months

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
greyson-jamelson

The Convention Center is planning on hiring an additional 70 full-time workers at the beginning of 2022.

The part-time positions are in fields like event set-up, lighting and sound, and administrative support. 

The Convention Center’s Executive Director Mark Tester says some of these jobs require training, others don’t. 

“You can actually come in at an entry level position and work your way up either into supervisor and/or some other skilled positions like rigging or our utilities department which lays down power."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/occc-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Tester says by next year, they’re looking to hire 70 full-time workers, many from this part-time pool. He says the drive to hire workers is a full schedule of events starting this summer.

“We have a really busy schedule of events starting in June through the end of the year. And then after the beginning of the next calendar year, we’ll be looking to hire full-time positions, up to 70.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13003_OCCC_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

All applicants must be at least eighteen years old and be able to pass a drug test.

To apply, visit the Orange County Career Center.

