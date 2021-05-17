Update: Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Enters Guilty Pleas To Six Felony Charges

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg entered guilty pleas Monday to six felony charges including sex trafficking of a child.

He could face a lighter sentence as he cooperates with a federal investigation into a close associate, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Greenberg entered the federal courtroom wearing handcuffs and a dark jail jumpsuit. When a magistrate asked whether he was pleading guilty because he was guilty he answered, “I am.”

Gaetz’s name never came up during the hearing. Afterward, Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller avoided reporters’ questions about how his client’s plea agreement might affect Gaetz.

“I guess this is just must-see television. You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Gaetz, a close Trump ally, has denied any wrong-doing. Greenberg could be sentenced to at least 12 years in prison. A sentencing date is expected in about 75 days.