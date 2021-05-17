© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Update: Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Enters Guilty Pleas To Six Felony Charges

By Amy Green
Published May 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg entered guilty pleas Monday to six felony charges including sex trafficking of a child. 

He could face a lighter sentence as he cooperates with a federal investigation into a close associate, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. 

Greenberg entered the federal courtroom wearing handcuffs and a dark jail jumpsuit. When a magistrate asked whether he was pleading guilty because he was guilty he answered, “I am.”  

Gaetz’s name never came up during the hearing. Afterward, Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller avoided reporters’ questions about how his client’s plea agreement might affect Gaetz.  

“I guess this is just must-see television. You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Gaetz, a close Trump ally, has denied any wrong-doing. Greenberg could be sentenced to at least 12 years in prison. A sentencing date is expected in about 75 days. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
