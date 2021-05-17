© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Exploria Stadium in Orlando Will Open at Full Capacity in June

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT
Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain
Photo: Joshua Hoehne @mrthetrain

The first game at full capacity will be between the Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The home stadium for Orlando City FC and the Orlando Pride will open at full capacity on June 20, after operating at reduced capacity since August.  

Most season ticket and partial plan holders will be able to return to their reserved seats.

But seats near the players’ benches and competition tunnel have been blocked off to protect the health and safety of fans and teams.

Anyone who requires a seat change due to this new policy will be contacted directly by an Exploria Stadium representative. 

The stadium will continue to be deep-cleaned before and after matches, and fans can use hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the stands. 

Single-game tickets will go on sale for Orlando City matches on May 21 and Orlando Pride matches on May 25. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
