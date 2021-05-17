Exploria Stadium in Orlando Will Open at Full Capacity in June

The first game at full capacity will be between the Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC.





The home stadium for Orlando City FC and the Orlando Pride will open at full capacity on June 20, after operating at reduced capacity since August.

Most season ticket and partial plan holders will be able to return to their reserved seats.

But seats near the players’ benches and competition tunnel have been blocked off to protect the health and safety of fans and teams.





Anyone who requires a seat change due to this new policy will be contacted directly by an Exploria Stadium representative.

The stadium will continue to be deep-cleaned before and after matches, and fans can use hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the stands.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for Orlando City matches on May 21 and Orlando Pride matches on May 25.