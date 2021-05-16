© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State picks 3 finalists for president; Corcoran out

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 16, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT
Photo: AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File
AP
/
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran speaks at a press conference on school safety at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Nearly half of the payments Florida lawmakers have made in the past two years to people harmed by the government were pushed by the Corcoran's brother, Michael Corcoran. The success of the well-connected lobbying firm has intensified a persistent debate among lawmakers as to who does _ and doesn’t _ get paid. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University’s hunt for a new president has been narrowed to three outside candidates who are currently top administrators at their current schools.

The university’s presidential search committee narrowed the choices Saturday to Richard McCullough, Harvard University’s vice president for research; Robert Blouin, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s executive vice chancellor and provost; and Dr.  Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University’s vice president for research and a professor of pediatrics at its medical school.

The committee bypassed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, a former speaker of the Florida House.

The school's accrediting body said his candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest.

Danielle Prieur
