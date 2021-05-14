Sumter County Sheriff's Office Investigates Killing Of Two Teenagers
The Sumter County sheriff’s office is investigating the killing of two teenagers whose bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning.
The bodies of 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon were found in the Wildwood area.
Investigators say the double homicide “does not appear to be a random act.”
They’re asking for anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
[caption id="attachment_181097" align="aligncenter" width="743"]
Isaiah Alexander Nelson (l) and Prestin Nixon. Photos: Sumter County Sheriff's Office[/caption]