Sumter County Sheriff's Office Investigates Killing Of Two Teenagers

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
The bodies of two teenagers were discovered in the Wildwood area Wednesday morning. Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
The Sumter County sheriff’s office is investigating the killing of two teenagers whose bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning. 

The bodies of 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon were found in the Wildwood area.

Investigators say the double homicide “does not appear to be a random act.” 

They’re asking for anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
