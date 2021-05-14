© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis: Florida will fill void if small cruise lines leave

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 14, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT
Photo: Gokhan Kara
Photo: Gokhan Kara

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings isn't one of the bigger cruise lines, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said if smaller cruise lines want to leave the state, their void will be filled.

DeSantis made his remarks at a news conference Thursday.

Miami-based Norwegian is the third largest cruise line in the world and has ports of departure in Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa.

It also makes stops in Key West. But Norwegian has said it might move departures elsewhere over a law that bans businesses from asking for proof of a coronavirus vaccination.

