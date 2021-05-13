To-Go Alcohol Sales, Originally Meant to Be Just For the Pandemic, Become Law in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has passed a law that will make alcohol-to-go permanent in Florida starting on July 1.

Under an executive order last March, DeSantis allowed restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go and delivery orders of food.

Now, any restaurant that has an alcohol license and derives 51 percent of their revenue from food and alcohol sales can add to-go alcohol as a mainstay on their menu.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the policy continues to be a lifeline for the struggling restaurant industry during COVID-19.

“It’s not always easy to be in this industry. The margins are not necessarily massive and you got to do a good job if you really want to thrive.”

DeSantis says the policy in many ways is an example of pandemic-driven innovation in the state.

“When you innovate, when you see. Look if it didn’t work, it wouldn’t have worked and we would have admitted that. But I think it did. I think it was popular. I think the businesses really appreciated it. And now it will be a permanent part of our state’s laws.”

All to-go alcoholic beverages must be served with food, packed in a sealed container and placed in a trunk or other locked compartment.

Establishments must stop alcohol-to-go sales once food service ends for the night or at midnight, whichever comes first. Sales can only be made to people 21 and up.