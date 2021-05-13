© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Lowers Its Minimum Vaccination Age to 12 at All Sites on Thursday

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 13, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT
Photo: Orange County
Photo: Orange County

The county has expanded its vaccine eligibility to include most children in the area.

12- to 15-year-olds can now get the Pfizer vaccine at Orange County vaccination sites with a parent or guardian's permission.

Any child under the age of 18 must be accompanied by that parent or guardian on site during and 15 minutes after getting their shot.

Starting today, all four Magic Gym sites and the Barnett Park site will begin offering Pfizer shots to these younger patients at 9 am.

Both adults and children must bring some form of ID, such as a student ID, to fill out consent forms and paperwork at the site.

Walk-ups are welcome at all five sites.

Yesterday, the CDC approved the use of thePfizer COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
