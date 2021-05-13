Orange County Lowers Its Minimum Vaccination Age to 12 at All Sites on Thursday

The county has expanded its vaccine eligibility to include most children in the area.





12- to 15-year-olds can now get the Pfizer vaccine at Orange County vaccination sites with a parent or guardian's permission.

Any child under the age of 18 must be accompanied by that parent or guardian on site during and 15 minutes after getting their shot.

Starting today, all four Magic Gym sites and the Barnett Park site will begin offering Pfizer shots to these younger patients at 9 am.

Both adults and children must bring some form of ID, such as a student ID, to fill out consent forms and paperwork at the site.

Walk-ups are welcome at all five sites.

Yesterday, the CDC approved the use of thePfizer COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.