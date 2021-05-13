© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Florida law seeks to protect state from sea level rise

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 13, 2021 at 2:22 AM EDT
Photo: Joseph Barrientos
Photo: Joseph Barrientos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years to protect against coastal flooding under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis was joined by Republican legislative leaders at a bill signing ceremony Wednesday in Tarpon Springs.

The new law will require the Department of Environmental Protection to prepare a flooding and resiliency plan and will provide up to $100 million annually to local communities who identify areas that are at risk to sea level rise.

Florida is one of the most vulnerable areas in the world to sea level rise and its 1,350 miles of coastline is the lifeblood of its tourism industry.

