AdventHealth Doctors Recommend Patients As Young as 12 Get the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The CDC approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the 12 to 15 age group on Wednesday.

AdventHealth Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fatma Levant says she’s ready to get her 14-year-old vaccinated this week and recommends the shot to all her patients.

Levant says that’s because she’s seen serious cases of coronavirus and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C in her practice over the past year.

“We have seen many kids being hospitalized and some of them are coming in with no background of any other disease and getting COVID pneumonia and other problems. But there’s another big syndrome it’s called MIS-C and we have seen multiple cases of that and they can get very sick.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/clip-for-13001-doctor.wav"][/audio]

Levant says symptoms of the vaccine in children are similar to adults with arm soreness, fever and general malaise being the most common.

AdventHealth pediatrician Dr. Sarah Li says that's a small price to pay considering some of the long-term side effects of COVID she’s seen in her patients.

“For example, a young athlete who comes in who has contracted COVID. Depending on the severity of illness, they may have to go through cardiac testing because of the concerns of COVID on the heart.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13002_COVID-HEART_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

All Orange County vaccination sites are now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children in this younger age group with parent or guardian permission.



