© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ship speed limit sought to protect endangered whales in Gulf

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 12, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT
FILE - In this 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service, scientists performing a necropsy on an endangered whale that stranded in the Florida Everglades National Park. A speed limit for ships in part of the Gulf of Mexico south of the Florida Panhandle is needed to protect the few remaining endangered whales there, environmental groups said Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (National Park Service via AP, File)
AP
/
FILE - In this 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service, scientists performing a necropsy on an endangered whale that stranded in the Florida Everglades National Park. A speed limit for ships in part of the Gulf of Mexico south of the Florida Panhandle is needed to protect the few remaining endangered whales there, environmental groups said Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (National Park Service via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups are asking for a speed limit for ships in part of the Gulf of Mexico south of the Florida Panhandle to protect the few remaining endangered whales there.

The groups are seeking a speed limit of 10 knots or just over 11 mph for an area covering about 11,500 square miles off of Florida and Alabama.

They also want all nighttime ship traffic to detour around that core habitat.

There are fewer than 100 of the whales, which were classified in January as a new species. Shipping interests did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposal.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details