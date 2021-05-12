© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expands private school voucher program

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 12, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Children wait for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive at a bill signing ceremony at St. John the Apostle School, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Hialeah, Fla. Florida's school voucher program will be significantly expanded after Republican Gov. DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that increases eligibility to attend private schools at public expense. The bill is projected to allow more than 60,000 previously ineligible students to seek vouchers. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP
/
Children wait for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive at a bill signing ceremony at St. John the Apostle School, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Hialeah, Fla. Florida's school voucher program will be significantly expanded after Republican Gov. DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that increases eligibility to attend private schools at public expense. The bill is projected to allow more than 60,000 previously ineligible students to seek vouchers. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s school voucher program will be significantly expanded after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to increase eligibility to attend private schools at public expense.

The governor held a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday at a Miami-Dade County Catholic school.

The new law is projected to allow more than 60,000 previously ineligible students to seek vouchers.

The cost to the state will be an estimated $200 million.

DeSantis said the expansion will give parents more choices on where to send their children to school. Democrats criticized it, saying taxpayer money should be spent on public schools, not private ones.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details