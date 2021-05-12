Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expands private school voucher program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s school voucher program will be significantly expanded after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to increase eligibility to attend private schools at public expense.

The governor held a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday at a Miami-Dade County Catholic school.

The new law is projected to allow more than 60,000 previously ineligible students to seek vouchers.

The cost to the state will be an estimated $200 million.

DeSantis said the expansion will give parents more choices on where to send their children to school. Democrats criticized it, saying taxpayer money should be spent on public schools, not private ones.