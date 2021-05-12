City of Orlando, AdventHealth, Orlando Magic Team Up to Offer 2,300 Vaccines at the Amway Center on Thursday

Central Floridians who are 18 years old and up can get vaccinated at the Amway Center tomorrow.





The Orlando Magic, City of Orlando and AdventHealth have teamed up to distribute the 2,300 Moderna vaccines at the Amway Center on Thursday.

Residents 18 years of age or older must register to get the first dose of the vaccine on the AdventHealth website. Appointments are available between 9 am and 5 pm.

Orlando Magic spokesperson Joel Glass says the team wants to encourage fans to get vaccinated in order for the community to reach herd immunity.

“You know obviously, we feel vaccinations are very important to get us through the pandemic and hopefully reach herd immunity and get everything back to business in our community.”

Glass says some of the players have even started to post testimonials about getting their vaccine on their social media pages.





“You know our players, we feel always use their platform in a positive way. And they’ve stepped up in this case Markelle Fultz did a video the other day talking about the vaccine and we feel he can reach people and people look up to him and so forth. So, it just sends a positive message.”

Anyone getting the shot at the Amway Center must bring proof of eligibility such as a valid state driver’s license and register to get the second dose on June 10.

There is no cost to get the COVID-19 vaccine on site and free parking is available all day at the Geico Parking Garage.

Register toget the vaccine here.