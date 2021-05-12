© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A rarity: Tampa Bay Lightning start all-Black forward line

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 12, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger, left, defends the goal against Tampa Bay Lightning's Daniel Walcott (85) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP
/
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger, left, defends the goal against Tampa Bay Lightning's Daniel Walcott (85) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning started three Black forwards in their regular-season finale against the Florida Panthers, a rarity in NHL history — if not an absolute first.

Daniel Walcott, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith were out together for the opening face-off and didn’t know they would be starting together until just minutes before game time.

It was Walcott's NHL debut.

Roughly 3% of NHL players are Black, and it's unclear how many times such a trio of Black forwards have been on the ice together in any pro league before. It has happened, at least in the minor leagues.

