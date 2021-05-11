© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Population Stabilizing For Critically Endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrow

By Amy Green
Published May 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The population of the ailing Florida grasshopper sparrow appears to be stabilizing. 

That’s after two years of a groundbreaking program aimed at rescuing North America’s most endangered bird from extinction. 

Some 300 captive-raised Florida grasshopper sparrows have been released on the Central Florida prairie, the only place on Earth where the tiny birds are found in the wild. 

Never before has a sparrow species been bred in captivity and released. Juan Oteyza of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the captive-raised birds are thriving. 

“The birds that are reared in captivity have much better survival. So in a way we’re helping them at one stage. We cannot help them at all stages, but we can help them at one stage of their life.” 

At last count the bird’s population was just over 100 -- up slightly but still low enough to illustrate the many challenges facing the Florida grasshopper sparrow. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
