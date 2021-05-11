© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mayor Demings Says Face Masks Might Only Be Required Indoors by the End of the Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 11, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT
Photo: Orange County Government
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county could be getting closer to only mandating face masks indoors.

Demings says 47 percent of Orange County residents have already gotten vaccinated and anticipates the area should reach a 50 percent vaccination rate later this week. 

He says that means the county will be in phase two of its measured approach to lifting the county’s mask mandate. 

“Recall that we will not be required to wear facial coverings outdoors at that level.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/clip-for-13005.wav"][/audio]

Demings says the county needs to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate before masks can be removed indoors too.

“We do remain committed to reaching the 70 percent threshold of those 16 plus receiving at least one dose of the vaccine before we can safely remove masks indoors.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13006_VAX_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says that 70 percent vaccination rate is an ambitious goal for the area as inoculations have slowed.

Danielle Prieur
