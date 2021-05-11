© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Population Changes And What They Mean For Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Last week the Census Bureau released its latest population estimates for counties and metro areas for 2020. These estimates were made WITHOUT the 2020 census results, which have sparked some undercounting concerns for economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind.

Fishkind addresses this with WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston before he explores what the new reports mean for Florida’s economy.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversations.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
