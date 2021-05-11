Fishkind Conversations: Population Changes And What They Mean For Florida
Last week the Census Bureau released its latest population estimates for counties and metro areas for 2020. These estimates were made WITHOUT the 2020 census results, which have sparked some undercounting concerns for economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind.
Fishkind addresses this with WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston before he explores what the new reports mean for Florida’s economy.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversations.