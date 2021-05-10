© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida weighs allowing limited harvest of goliath grouper

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 10, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: FWC
Photo: FWC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida may lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath grouper. Wildlife officials are proposing a limited harvest of the giant coastal fish.

They say the fish's numbers have rebounded sufficiently since it was almost driven to extinction by overfishing and environmental damage.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider on Wednesday a staff proposal to allow 100 goliaths to be caught and kept annually, for four years.

A lottery would be held to distribute licenses. The proposal has the support of fishing groups, but is opposed by environmentalists.

They say the fish is still endangered. The goliath is mostly found off South Florida. It typically weighs 400 pounds, but can reach 800.

Tags
Central Florida NewsgrouperfishingFWCEnvironment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details