Florida school halts use of book about a Black boy's killing

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 10, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board is halting the use of a fictional book about a Black boy who is killed by a white officer after a police union complained to the school district that it is propaganda.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the children's fiction book “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes was used in one fifth grade class at an elementary school in Coral Springs, Florida, without going through the district's vetting process.

A school board member said assignments related to the book were on hold, adding she didn't feel the book was appropriate for fifth graders.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
