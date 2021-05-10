© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Gas Prices Expected to Remain Low Despite Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 10, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT
jonathan-petersson-gas-pumps-unsplash

Florida gas prices should not be affected by a cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline since last Friday. 

Florida doesn’t rely heavily on the pipeline that carries gas and diesel throughout Texas. Plus, most of the gas it gets from the Gulf Coast comes from waterborne vessels. 

For both of these reasons, gas stations in Florida are fully supplied and drivers shouldn’t expect a spike in prices at the pump this week. 

In a statement, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices. 

Currently the average price for gas in Florida is $2.88 per gallon, three cents less than the same time last year. 

The cheapest gas can be found in Orlando, the Villages, Jacksonville and Punta Gorda. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
