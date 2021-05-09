© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 9, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people injured and several suspects in custody, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Aventura, Fla. Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting in the mall when shots rang out. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a South Florida shopping mall sent anxious shoppers and workers running and left three people injured.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the Aventura Mall, which bills itself as an upscale shopping destination in the greater Miami area.

Some mall patrons said they hid inside stores until they were escorted out.

Aventura Police later said two groups of people had begun fighting when one person fired a gun. Police say the three wounded were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say everyone was escorted from the mall afterward and and several people were in custody.

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
