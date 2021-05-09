© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gallese's save preserves Orlando's 1-1 draw with NYCFC

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 9, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT
Photo: Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored in his third straight game and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied a breakaway attempt in second-half stoppage time to help Orlando City tie New York City FC 1-1.

Nani opened the scoring for Orlando in the 52nd minute with a curling shot from distance. Gallese went low to make a kick save of Jesús Medina’s one-on-one opportunity in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

NYCFC tied it in the 77th when Valentín Castellanos converted a penalty kick, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four game of a season.

It was only Orlando’s second goal allowed this season.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
