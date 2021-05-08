© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heat move back into 6th in East, top Timberwolves 121-112

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 8, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT
Photo: Miami Heat
Photo: Miami Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro returned after a six-game absence and scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler scored 25 and the Miami Heat moved back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 on Friday night.

Goran Dragic added 23 for Miami. Herro, who had been out with right foot soreness, was 10 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range for Miami (36-31).

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which had won five consecutive meetings against Miami.

Anthony Edwards scored 25 and D’Angelo Russell had 17 before getting ejected in the third quarter.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details