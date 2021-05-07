The Salvation Army of Osceola County is Offering J&J Vaccines, Food To Kissimmee Residents Today

The Salvation Army of Osceola County vaccination site is open until 4 pm. Food distribution at the mobile food pantry starts at 12 noon.

Major George Diaz says the Florida Department of Emergency Management and health care company Nomi Health will be back next Tuesday and on Fridays to give out more shots.

Diaz says Fridays at the center work best because staff already give out free lunch at 11 am and then volunteers open a mobile food pantry at 12 noon.

“And we give out about 75 bags of food to families who are in need and so we coordinated because I said it would be cool if they saw the truck out there in the parking lot, the mobile van, and they saw the medical clinic being set up and everything and so that hopefully will encourage people and I will go out there and speak to them in Spanish and encourage them to say hey they’re right here so why not take the time and do it.”

Diaz says the clinic can administer about 150 J&J shots at a time.

He himself got vaccinated with the J&J today, and he hopes more people follow suit when they realize the protection it gives them in their daily lives.

“They decided and we agreed that it’s best to have the Johnson & Johnson since several people in our population are not consistent in their attendance here at the center. And they come for a meal and sometimes they will forget. So we figured if it’s a one-shot thing, it would be best for everybody all around.”

The Salvation Army Orlando also offers free food and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the parking lot of their Men's Shelter every Tuesday.

