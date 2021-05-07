© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legislation Would Boost Federal Funding For Ailing Manatees

By Amy Green
Published May 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Brian Mast have introduced legislation aimed at addressing a sky-rocketing number of manatee deaths since the start of the year. 

More than 700 manatees have been found dead in Florida since January, more than triple the number by this time last year. The die-off has prompted a federal investigation.

Nearly 300 of the dead manatees have been in Brevard County, where widespread seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon are believed to have left the manatees starving for food. 

The legislation would boost federal funding for local efforts aimed at rescuing ailing marine mammals and determining why they are suffering. 

The bill also would establish a platform for collecting data on marine mammal deaths and direct the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to investigate. 

The manatee was reclassified in 2017 as threatened rather than endangered. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details