© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Halloween is Back on This Year at Disney with Magic Kingdom's "After Hours BOO BASH," Self-Guided Mystifying Attractions Tour

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 7, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
boo-bash-is-back

On this Halfway to Halloween Day, Disney is announcing it will bring back its after-hours Halloween party with a “Disney After Hours BOO BASH" event.


The Boo Bash at the Magic Kingdom will feature Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, and treat stops throughout the park. 

All guests are required to wear facial coverings and Halloween costumes, although strongly encouraged, are optional.

Only children younger than age fourteen are allowed to wear costume masks. 

Tickets for the event that runs from 9 pm until 12 midnight on select nights starting August 10 through Halloween will go on sale next month. 

Anyone with a Boo Bash ticket can enter the park as early as 7 pm.

Disney has also posted a self-guided tour of the parks’ most mystifying attractions on its YouTube page, to help visitors get into the Halfway to Halloween spirit. 

Follow the Disney Parks blog for updates on the event.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsDisneyHalloween
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details