Halloween is Back on This Year at Disney with Magic Kingdom's "After Hours BOO BASH," Self-Guided Mystifying Attractions Tour

On this Halfway to Halloween Day, Disney is announcing it will bring back its after-hours Halloween party with a “Disney After Hours BOO BASH" event.







The Boo Bash at the Magic Kingdom will feature Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, and treat stops throughout the park.

All guests are required to wear facial coverings and Halloween costumes, although strongly encouraged, are optional.

Only children younger than age fourteen are allowed to wear costume masks.

Tickets for the event that runs from 9 pm until 12 midnight on select nights starting August 10 through Halloween will go on sale next month.

Anyone with a Boo Bash ticket can enter the park as early as 7 pm.

Disney has also posted a self-guided tour of the parks’ most mystifying attractions on its YouTube page, to help visitors get into the Halfway to Halloween spirit.

Follow the Disney Parks blog for updates on the event.