Gaetz and Greene bask in the love of Trump supporters at Villages rally

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT
U.S. representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked off their America First tour in The Villages Friday night. Photo: Joe Byrnes
Avid Trump supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz found a raucous, warm welcome in The Villages retirement community for the kickoff of their America First tour.

They spoke Friday night as Trump allies against the Washington establishment basking in the love of Trump supporters.

It was like a mini-Trump rally in a hotel ballroom -- the MAGA hats, the rock-n-roll music, the U-S-A chants, and the taunting of the media.

Congresswoman Greene spoke first.

"All right, I just want to check something," Greene said. "I just want to make sure I'm in the right place. Tell me. Who is your president?"

The crowd shouts, "Donald Trump!"

"That's my president, too, OK," she added.

Then Congressman Gaetz, who is under federal investigation over allegedly violating sex trafficking laws.

"I'm a marked man in Congress," he said. "I'm a canceled man in some corners of the internet. I might be a wanted man by the Deep State. But I am a Florida man and it's good to be home."

Then they got together on the stage and attacked the Democrats and Republicans less loyal to Trump. Further details on the rest of the tour were not disclosed.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
