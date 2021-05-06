© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida gov signs GOP voting law critics call 'un-American'

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 6, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP
/
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping elections bill into law that he and other Republicans said would place guardrails against fraud, even though there were no signs of voter irregularities in the November presidential election.

Thursday's signing is being denounced by Democrats and voter rights advocates.

Democrats and voter advocates have assailed the law as an un-American and anti-democratic effort to impede access to the polls that will unfairly target Blacks and Latinos and raise barriers to disabled voters in an attempt to regain a Republican advantage.

The Republican governor also soon plans to announce he's running for reelection.

Tags
Central Florida Newsvoting lawsvoter supressionHB90votingDeSantisvoting rights
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details