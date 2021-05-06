Florida Gov. DeSantis to unemployed: Start looking for a job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians receiving unemployment benefits will soon have to provide proof that they’re looking for a job.

That's what Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday during a press conference. DeSantis lifted the requirement that people receiving benefits look for work early in the pandemic when unemployment was rising and few were hiring.

But DeSantis has lifted restrictions on businesses, and the unemployment rate is below the national average.

The governor said it's pretty clear that Florida has a number of job openings and May will be the last month people can collect benefits without looking for a new job.