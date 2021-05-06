Epidemiologist Alvina Chu: The Youngest Person in Orange County Has Died From COVID-19

An eighteen-year-old Orange County resident has died from coronavirus.





The person had underlying health conditions, but Orange County Epidemiologist Alvina Chu says it’s a reminder that young people can still get serious cases of the virus.

Chu says everyone 16 and up should get the COVID-19 shot as soon as possible.

“This particular case, this youngest person that we now have who has recently died, highlights the urgency of individuals for all of us even those in the younger age groups to get vaccinated and to stay on guard and continue our pandemic precautions.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13005_COVID-DEATHS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The Florida Department of Health has verified that this is the youngest death in the county so far from COVID-19.

Chu says she still recommends everyone practice good pandemic precautions including wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing to protect themselves and others.

“So we know that there can be severe consequences for those who have underlying health conditions. We do know that young persons can still pass away. And we do know that the COVID-19 vaccines that we have are excellent at preventing severe hospitalization and death.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13006_DEATH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Chu says people should continue to wear a face mask in large groups even if they are outdoors, to prevent cases in people that are in the high-risk group for the disease.