Disney And Universal End Temperature Checks For Guest

By Talia Blake
Published May 6, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
befunky-collage-2

Central Florida theme parks are adjusting their coronavirus safety measures as CDC guidelines change. 

Universal Orlando no longer requires temperature checks as guests enter the park. WaltDisney World will begin phasing out the checks for cast members beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16. 

Both companies say they are following guidance from health and government officials. Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order lifting local rules requiring mask-wearing and social distancing. 

Universal has also dropped social distancing to 3 feet, while Disney remains at 6 feet.

Talia Blake
