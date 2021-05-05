© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A First-Of-Its-Kind-Lawsuit On Behalf Of Waterways' Rights

By Amy Green
Published May 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
The Kissimmee River. Photo- Amy Green / WMFE
The Kissimmee River. Photo- Amy Green / WMFE

Five Central Florida waterways are plaintiffs in a first-of-its kind lawsuit in the nation aimed at blocking a housing development in fragile wetlands. 

The lawsuit argues the development violates the waterways’ rights to exist and flow freely without pollution.  

The complaint was filed under a new Orange County charter amendment overwhelmingly approved last November, making it possible to sue on behalf of natural resources themselves. 

The plaintiffs are the Wilde Cypress Branch, Boggy Branch, Crosby Island Marsh, Lake Hart and Lake Mary Jane, tributaries of the Kissimmee River. Chuck O’Neal brought the suit.  

“We’re running out of uplands in Florida. So developers are turning to wetlands, and these wetlands are what filter our water. These wetlands are what provide our drinking water.” 

The lawsuit comes after the Trump administration in December transferred permitting authority to the state, it said to streamline decisions on whether to fill in wetlands for development.

Defendant Beachline South Residential LLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman says the state Department of Environmental Protection, another defendant, does not comment on pending litigation. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
