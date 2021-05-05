A First-Of-Its-Kind-Lawsuit On Behalf Of Waterways' Rights

Five Central Florida waterways are plaintiffs in a first-of-its kind lawsuit in the nation aimed at blocking a housing development in fragile wetlands.

The lawsuit argues the development violates the waterways’ rights to exist and flow freely without pollution.

The complaint was filed under a new Orange County charter amendment overwhelmingly approved last November, making it possible to sue on behalf of natural resources themselves.

The plaintiffs are the Wilde Cypress Branch, Boggy Branch, Crosby Island Marsh, Lake Hart and Lake Mary Jane, tributaries of the Kissimmee River. Chuck O’Neal brought the suit.

“We’re running out of uplands in Florida. So developers are turning to wetlands, and these wetlands are what filter our water. These wetlands are what provide our drinking water.”

The lawsuit comes after the Trump administration in December transferred permitting authority to the state, it said to streamline decisions on whether to fill in wetlands for development.

Defendant Beachline South Residential LLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman says the state Department of Environmental Protection, another defendant, does not comment on pending litigation.