Gov. DeSantis Says $1,000 Pandemic Bonuses Are on the Way for First Responders in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis says all first responders in Florida will be receiving bonuses for their work during the pandemic.





DeSantis says the $1,000 dollar bonuses will go to all sworn firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs and paramedics in the state.

These bonuses he says are a way of thanking first responders for the work they did on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some want to defund the police. We’re funding the police and then some and that’s what we’re here today to say.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13002_POLICE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis says the legislature passed the bonuses as part of the budget and he plans on signing them into law with the rest of the budget soon.

“OK. They were out there every single day, our police, our fire, our EMTs, and they had to work more than they ever have."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/clip-for-13001.wav"][/audio]

The legislature passed a $101.5 billion dollar budget which included these bonuses along with $1,000 dollar bonuses for teachers and principals in the state.