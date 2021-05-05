© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Get Your Brunch On, Then Get Your Vaccine On at Lake Eola Every Wednesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 5, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT
Vaccines are available at Lake Eola every Wednesday. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Orange County residents can get vaccinated at Lake Eola every Wednesday starting today. 

Residents can now get the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Orange County Department of Health mobile vaccine trailer parked at Lake Eola.

The trailer is staffed and available to take walkups between 9 am and 11:30 am every Wednesday morning as long as supplies last. 

Anyone 18 years of age or older can get inoculated at the site. 16 and 17 year olds with consent from a parent or guardian can get the Pfizer shot. 

Four other pop-up vaccine sites are now open at South Econ Recreation Center, West Orange Recreation Center, Meadow Woods Recreation Center and Goldenrod Park Recreation Center.

Shots at these sites are available on a first-come, first served basis to anyone 16 and up between 9 am and 7 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 9 am until 5 pm on Fridays.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
