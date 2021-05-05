Get Your Brunch On, Then Get Your Vaccine On at Lake Eola Every Wednesday
Orange County residents can get vaccinated at Lake Eola every Wednesday starting today.
Residents can now get the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Orange County Department of Health mobile vaccine trailer parked at Lake Eola.
The trailer is staffed and available to take walkups between 9 am and 11:30 am every Wednesday morning as long as supplies last.
Anyone 18 years of age or older can get inoculated at the site. 16 and 17 year olds with consent from a parent or guardian can get the Pfizer shot.
Four other pop-up vaccine sites are now open at South Econ Recreation Center, West Orange Recreation Center, Meadow Woods Recreation Center and Goldenrod Park Recreation Center.
Shots at these sites are available on a first-come, first served basis to anyone 16 and up between 9 am and 7 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 9 am until 5 pm on Fridays.