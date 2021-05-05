© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida governor sets election dates to fill US House seat

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 5, 2021 at 3:05 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is "fighting back" to lift shutdown of cruise industry during COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Florida Channel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A special primary election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings is set for Nov. 2, with a deciding general election set for Jan. 11.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday.

Hastings died April 6 after announcing two years ago that he had pancreatic cancer.

At least seven Democrats and one Republican have said they will seek to fill the vacancy in the heavily Democratic district, which encompasses much of the Black communities in the Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach areas.

With a slim majority in Congress, there was some urgency among Democrats to fill the vacancy left by Hastings’ death.

Danielle Prieur
