© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA's Moon Mission Hardware: SLS Arrives, SpaceX Wins Lunar Landing Contract

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT
NASA's Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson at Kennedy Space Center as the SLS core stage arrives. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE
NASA's Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson at Kennedy Space Center as the SLS core stage arrives. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE

NASA’s next moon rocket has reached its final destination before launching from Kennedy Space Center. The massive 212-foot tall rocket will carry the Orion space capsule on an uncrewed mission around the moon and back, possibly launching at the end of this year.

NASA’s Charlie Blackwell-Thompson is the launch director for NASA’s Artemis program -- the agency’s next moon shot. We caught up with Blackwell-Thompson at KSC last week and we’ll hear from her about this mission milestone and what’s ahead for the massive rocket.

Then, NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build the next moon lander for the Artemis program. The award didn’t come without controversy. The two other companies vying for a piece of the prize, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, filed a legal protest. So where does this leave NASA’s Human Landing System? Space business analyst and Main Engine Cutoff Host Anthony Colangelo brings us up to speed on the latest from the commercial space beat.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details