"If You Keep on Believing, the Dream That You Wish Will Come True": Disney College Program Returns in June

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 4, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT
The Disney College Program will relaunch in June after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Disney is encouraging anyone whose College Program experience ended early or was suspended because of the pandemic to reapply. 

The requirements for the program have been modified with this in mind, allowing people who have already graduated from college to apply for a spot. 

In a statement, Disney says the program has been relaunched in a, “thoughtful and responsible way, with the safety of our participants and our working cast” in mind.

flamingo-crossings-743x495.jpg

This includes new housing for participants at Flamingo Crossings Village complex where social distancing will be in place along with reduced capacity. 

Only fully vaccinated participants will be allowed to share a room with other fully vaccinated participants. 

Past applicants to the program received an invite to reapply yesterday with more details coming on the Disney Programs blog.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
