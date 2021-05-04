A Face Mask Mandate Will Remain in Effect at Orlando International Airport Through September 13

A mask mandate at the Orlando International Airport has been extended through September.







The federal mandate that requires the flying public to wear masks or facial coverings in airports, at security checkpoints and on commercial flights was supposed to expire May 11.

But the Transportation Security Administration extended the order through September 13 based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order applies to all passengers at the Orlando International Airport who are two and older with some exceptions made for people with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

TSA workers at MCO continue to wear face masks throughout the airport, and even double up with a face shield over their face mask at the security checkpoint.

Some 239 officers have gotten COVID-19 at MCO since the start of the pandemic last March.