A Face Mask Mandate Will Remain in Effect at Orlando International Airport Through September 13

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
A mask mandate at the Orlando International Airport has been extended through September.


The federal mandate that requires the flying public to wear masks or facial coverings in airports, at security checkpoints and on commercial flights was supposed to expire May 11. 

But the Transportation Security Administration extended the order through September 13 based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order applies to all passengers at the Orlando International Airport who are two and older with some exceptions made for people with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

TSA workers at MCO continue to wear face masks throughout the airport, and even double up with a face shield over their face mask at the security checkpoint.

Some 239 officers have gotten COVID-19 at MCO since the start of the pandemic last March. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
