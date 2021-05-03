© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lawsuit wants DeSantis to set a US House special election

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 3, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A candidate for the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings has filed a lawsuit seeking to force Gov. Ron DeSantis to schedule a special election.

Hastings died April 6 after decades in the House.

Now, there are numerous candidates vying for the job in an overwhelmingly Democratic district, but there’s one problem: no special election date has been set by the Republican governor.

One of those candidates for the District 20 seat is Elvin Dowling, who has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force DeSantis to schedule the election. Dowling claimed the governor’s plan is to “obfuscate, delay and deny."

The governor’s office did not respond Sunday to an email seeking comment.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
