© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AAA: Florida's average gas price ticks down to $2.78 a gallon but is likely to increase

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
Gas pump, Jacksonville, FL. Photo: Anthony Inswasty, Wikimedia Commons

The price of gasoline in Florida ticked down ever so slightly last week and now matches the price it was two years ago.

But AAA - The Auto Club Group says it could be going back up after six weeks of lower prices.

That's because the cost of crude oil is rising. The improving U.S. economy is expected to lead to stronger demand this summer.

Florida's average price is $2.78, one penny less than a week ago and a dollar more than it was this time last year.

Florida beats the national average, which is $2.90. And the Orlando metro area -- at $2.70 -- has one of the lowest average prices in the state.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details