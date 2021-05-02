© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Budget, bass, bicycle seats: Florida passes big mix of bills

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 2, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature approved bills that will make it more difficult to vote, create tough penalties for violent protests, shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits, ban transgender girls from girls' sports and make it more difficult for citizens to change the constitution.

They also passed bills during the 60-day session that ended Friday dealing with bicycle seats, largemouth bass, bestiality, flying squirrels, the delivery of cocktails and approved a $101.5 billion state budget.

Overall, more than 270 bills were passed including just about all of the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican leadership.

