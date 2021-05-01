© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 1, 2021 at 3:17 AM EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)
AP
/
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before Rep. Matt Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws.

But Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry in Florida and its key players are now emerging as a possible legal and political threat.

The 38-year-old congressman is under scrutiny as part of a federal investigation that started with potential sex trafficking allegations and has grown to include potential public corruption, including Gaetz’s connections to people involved in the medical marijuana industry in Florida.

