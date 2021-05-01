How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before Rep. Matt Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws.

But Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry in Florida and its key players are now emerging as a possible legal and political threat.

The 38-year-old congressman is under scrutiny as part of a federal investigation that started with potential sex trafficking allegations and has grown to include potential public corruption, including Gaetz’s connections to people involved in the medical marijuana industry in Florida.